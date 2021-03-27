Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of Perdoceo Education worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,681,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,904,000 after buying an additional 423,458 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after buying an additional 382,842 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1,038.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 274,432 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 185.3% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 195,450 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,948,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,245,000 after buying an additional 172,417 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRDO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $12.60 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $17.77. The firm has a market cap of $882.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $12.33.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $171.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

