Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.35% of Quanex Building Products worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NX stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $27.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.22 million, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.66.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $230.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NX. TheStreet upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $355,366.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott M. Zuehlke sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $210,073.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,321.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,218,603. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

