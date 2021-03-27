Rhumbline Advisers Buys 10,380 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Innoviva worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Innoviva by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innoviva by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 78,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Innoviva stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41. Innoviva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 146.75 and a quick ratio of 146.75.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Innoviva had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 53.99%. The business had revenue of $90.48 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 1,867,912 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $6,070,714.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.