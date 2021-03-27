Rhumbline Advisers Buys 15,362 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,362 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.36% of Varex Imaging worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VREX. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 21.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,877,000 after acquiring an additional 356,464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,504,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,500,000 after acquiring an additional 274,299 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 27.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 511,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 109,194 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 40.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 47,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth about $566,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.86 million, a PE ratio of -37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $26.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.97 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. Research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $101,866.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,025.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.