Rhumbline Advisers Buys 21,063 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 248,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,063 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Infinera worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 7,026.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 774,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 763,757 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,938,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,317,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 13.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 56,342 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 4.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 4.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 381,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFN opened at $10.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.55. Infinera Co. has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $353.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on INFN. B. Riley decreased their target price on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Infinera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.41.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 9,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $95,921.00. Also, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $26,692.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,692.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 473,609 shares of company stock worth $4,751,901. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

