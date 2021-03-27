Rhumbline Advisers Buys 2,707 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 21.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 104.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $51.07 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $996.27 million, a PE ratio of -113.49, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.85.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

