Rhumbline Advisers Buys 33,538 Shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,538 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of Third Point Reinsurance worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,661,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,536,000 after acquiring an additional 599,288 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,737,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,923,000 after acquiring an additional 173,203 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 885,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 248,966 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 662,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 111,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPRE opened at $10.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.18. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $985.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.57).

Third Point Reinsurance Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

