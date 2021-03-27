Rhumbline Advisers Buys 33,580 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 97.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,580 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The AZEK were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The AZEK by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,374,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,361 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,368,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The AZEK by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,448,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 450,069 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc grew its position in The AZEK by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 607,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after purchasing an additional 357,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in The AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,357,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AZEK shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.06.

Shares of The AZEK stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $48.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.42.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $212.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

