Rhumbline Advisers Buys 3,671 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.26% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $1,163,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,954,826.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $417,840.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 698,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,504,069.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,806 shares of company stock worth $4,996,792. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $44.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.47. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

