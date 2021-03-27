Rhumbline Advisers Buys 42,496 Shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 282,311 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,496 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.34% of Boston Private Financial worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,038,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,725,000 after buying an additional 96,302 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,220,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,476,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 108,702 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 40.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 956,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 277,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 19.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 641,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $114,434.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPFH opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.16. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $15.23.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $86.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.62 million. Analysts expect that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BPFH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Private Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

