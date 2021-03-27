Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,412 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,828 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of Harmonic worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Harmonic by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,283,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,942,000 after buying an additional 829,503 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Harmonic by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 657,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 150,922 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Harmonic by 39.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 637,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 181,649 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in Harmonic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 349,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLIT stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01. The company has a market cap of $814.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. Harmonic Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $8.57.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $131.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.28 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 97,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $773,381.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 59,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $474,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 476,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,898 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

HLIT has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.53.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

