Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of Myers Industries worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Myers Industries by 182.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Myers Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 2,500 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,826.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

MYE stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.42. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.54 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.83 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Myers Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

MYE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

