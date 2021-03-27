Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of Meridian Bioscience worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,858,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 211,453 shares of company stock worth $5,859,064. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

VIVO opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.45. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

VIVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

