Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,402 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 139,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 731,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 59,082 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,079,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,728,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 201,041 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DBD opened at $14.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 3.44.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gerrard Schmid sold 39,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $676,550.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DBD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Sidoti started coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

