Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.62 Million Stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.30% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 457,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 137,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 22,877 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,280,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,600,000 after acquiring an additional 77,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $71.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.73. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $114.23. The firm has a market cap of $978.84 million, a P/E ratio of 48.35 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.