Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Inogen worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Inogen by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 114,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Inogen by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Inogen by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Inogen by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $138,638,000 after purchasing an additional 85,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Inogen by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. KeyCorp upgraded Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of INGN opened at $48.28 on Friday. Inogen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $56.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -536.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inogen news, EVP Byron Myers sold 7,102 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $369,019.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,530.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 11,017 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $514,714.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,692.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,858 shares of company stock worth $5,924,474 in the last ninety days. 4.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inogen Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

