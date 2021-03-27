Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 12,435 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDP. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,455,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,034,000 after purchasing an additional 752,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,080,000 after buying an additional 263,782 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 364,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after buying an additional 247,801 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 36,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter valued at $791,000. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $66,486.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,305.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $35,162.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,641.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,534 shares of company stock valued at $325,588. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDP opened at $28.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.86 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.97. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.20 million. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 0.53%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

