Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 17,170 Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of ADTRAN worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,902,000 after purchasing an additional 695,505 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 85.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 888,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 409,806 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,653,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,713,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,923,000 after purchasing an additional 143,193 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 826,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 122,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADTN opened at $17.35 on Friday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $19.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $838.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.03 and a beta of 1.40.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $130.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -3,600.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ADTRAN has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

