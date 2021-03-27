Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 17,726 Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.06% of Vivint Smart Home worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VVNT opened at $13.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.12. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $25.10. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $332.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.87 million. Equities analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VVNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

