Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 2,806 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Nelnet worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Nelnet by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nelnet during the fourth quarter worth $1,113,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nelnet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nelnet during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 34.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NNI stock opened at $74.47 on Friday. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $78.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 68.18, a quick ratio of 68.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $529.77 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 7.53%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

Nelnet Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

