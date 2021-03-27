Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 4,241 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $70.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.18 and a 200 day moving average of $50.59. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $78.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $290,553.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,071.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 4,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $316,341.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,936.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,074 shares of company stock valued at $3,826,399 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hibbett Sports currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

