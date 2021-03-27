Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 5,178 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.35% of HomeStreet worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HMST. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 71,142 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh acquired 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $75,003.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,669.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 9,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $397,130.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,325 over the last three months. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HMST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

HomeStreet stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $984.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.23. HomeStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $52.46.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $100.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.05 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

