Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 54,329 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,130 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,329 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.40% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 7,835 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.20.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $43.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.00%.

In other news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

