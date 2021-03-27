Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 9,226 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.24% of RadNet worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 21.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 370,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John V. Crues sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 435,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,367,940.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,625. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $21.76 on Friday. RadNet, Inc. has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $25.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.61 and a beta of 1.52.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). RadNet had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

