Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of Viad worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Viad by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,197,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,648,000 after buying an additional 156,227 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Viad by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,505,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,467,000 after buying an additional 312,659 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Viad by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 622,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after buying an additional 166,914 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Viad by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 22,849 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Viad by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after buying an additional 39,217 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ellen M. Ingersoll sold 10,000 shares of Viad stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $459,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,645.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew B. Benett purchased 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,799.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,997 shares in the company, valued at $758,086.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Viad stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $842.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.69. Viad Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $27.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viad Corp. will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, furnishings and graphics, measurement, logistics, creative, exhibit program management, strategy and marketing, agency, rental exhibit, and custom design and fabrication services.

