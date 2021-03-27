Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,213 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.35% of Glatfelter worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,783,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,117,000 after purchasing an additional 252,126 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 61.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,839,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,331,000 after purchasing an additional 703,523 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 18.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 533,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 81,986 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 26.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 76,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 274,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLT opened at $17.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $776.44 million, a P/E ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Glatfelter Co. has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $19.48.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $235.28 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 3.66%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Glatfelter from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

