Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,272 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.37% of RPT Realty worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $955.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

