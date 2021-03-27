Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,868 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 168.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $21.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.46. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.57.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RYTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

