Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 811,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,060 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.06% of Rimini Street worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rimini Street by 98.4% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,954,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 969,423 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Rimini Street by 21.0% during the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,898,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 329,086 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rimini Street by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 68,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rimini Street by 9.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 36,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the fourth quarter worth about $887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rimini Street has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

NASDAQ RMNI opened at $8.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kevin Maddock sold 17,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $91,667.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,410.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,978 shares of company stock worth $1,533,622 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

