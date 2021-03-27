RING X PLATFORM Market Cap Hits $40.14 Million (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RING X PLATFORM has a market capitalization of $40.14 million and $8.99 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00058393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.20 or 0.00245147 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $473.75 or 0.00846514 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00049959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00074375 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00030767 BTC.

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 218,124,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io

