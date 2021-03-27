Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Rio DeFi has a total market capitalization of $27.69 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rio DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Rio DeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00058212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.90 or 0.00235896 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.28 or 0.00875035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00049131 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00075095 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00031578 BTC.

Rio DeFi Profile

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rio DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rio DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

