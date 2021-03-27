RioDeFi (RFUEL) Hits Market Cap of $37.12 Million

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $37.12 million and approximately $6.92 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00021653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00047901 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.79 or 0.00618318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00064953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00023051 BTC.

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 257,680,587 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

