Ripio Credit Network Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $72.02 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00013808 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000046 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.