RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 1,425.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.82. 6,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,848. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $21.17. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $22.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $280,000.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

