RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 1,425.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.82. 6,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,848. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $21.17. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $22.30.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.
About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
