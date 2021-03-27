Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Update

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the February 28th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RVSDF remained flat at $$0.18 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,831. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21. Riverside Resources has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.40.
About Riverside Resources
Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Riverside Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverside Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.