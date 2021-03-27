Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Update

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the February 28th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RVSDF remained flat at $$0.18 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,831. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21. Riverside Resources has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.40.

About Riverside Resources

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, High Lake Greenstone Belt, Longrose, Pichette, and Kenora projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

