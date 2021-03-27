RMPL Hits Market Capitalization of $601,141.71 (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last week, RMPL has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. RMPL has a market capitalization of $601,141.71 and $707.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RMPL token can currently be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00001663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00057984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.70 or 0.00240883 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.59 or 0.00846929 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00049946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00073928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00030154 BTC.

RMPL’s total supply is 774,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,363 tokens. The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RMPL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RMPL using one of the exchanges listed above.

