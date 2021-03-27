Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, an increase of 1,576.2% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,972. Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01.

About Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for chronic inflammatory disease and neurologic disorders. Its lead compound is Anatabine citrate, a small molecule, cholinergic agonist, which exhibits anti-inflammatory pharmacological characteristics, with a mechanism of action distinct from other anti-inflammatory drugs available, such as biologics, steroids, and non-steroidal anti-inflammatories.

