Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 1,532.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,277,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199,043 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.31% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $70,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.64.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $950,683.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,914.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RCKT opened at $46.49 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $67.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 2.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

