Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMHB) Short Interest Up 1,331.0% in March

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMHB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a growth of 1,331.0% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 541,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RMHB stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Friday. 193,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,909. Rocky Mountain High Brands has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand management company. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp oil and hemp extract-infused products. It provides products in various categories, including beverage, food, fitness, skin care, and other products. The company offers CBD-infused waters, gummies, water soluble concentrates, tinctures, capsules, triple relief salves, and serenity hemp lotions; naturally flavored citrus and mango energy drinks, low calorie coconut energy lime, and naturally flavored lemonade and black tea; and hemp-infused mango and mixed berry energy shots, as well as high alkaline spring water.

