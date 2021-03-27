Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMHB) Short Interest Up 1,331.0% in March

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMHB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a growth of 1,331.0% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 541,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of RMHB stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Friday. 193,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,909. Rocky Mountain High Brands has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.
Rocky Mountain High Brands Company Profile
Featured Story: Blockchain
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain High Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain High Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.