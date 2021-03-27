Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd decreased its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,862 shares during the quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned about 0.15% of Roku worth $64,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after purchasing an additional 831,418 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,141,000 after buying an additional 649,128 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 976.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,944,000 after buying an additional 584,532 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 541,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,670,000 after acquiring an additional 370,491 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth $84,828,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.37.

ROKU stock opened at $306.82 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.38 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $399.48 and its 200 day moving average is $310.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.26 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.01, for a total value of $105,267.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,267.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 795,515 shares of company stock valued at $307,562,427 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.