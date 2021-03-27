ROOBEE One Day Volume Reaches $4.34 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 108.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded 79.2% higher against the US dollar. ROOBEE has a market cap of $22.18 million and $4.34 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009556 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $241.73 or 0.00431729 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001469 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,454,455,196 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars.

