Rope Price Hits $64.87 on Major Exchanges ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Rope has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $13,775.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rope has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. One Rope token can currently be purchased for about $64.87 or 0.00115891 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00058763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.62 or 0.00229791 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $489.53 or 0.00874576 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00050114 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00075503 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00031394 BTC.

About Rope

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Rope’s official website is rope.lol

Buying and Selling Rope

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

