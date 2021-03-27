Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,759,408 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,487 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Ross Stores worth $216,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 158,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,316 shares during the period. North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $2,702,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,968,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,888,289,000 after acquiring an additional 204,495 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,031,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,256,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROST stock opened at $122.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.05. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.17 and a 52-week high of $127.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.29.

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total transaction of $1,672,548.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,298,245.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,557 shares of company stock worth $24,504,041. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

