Router Protocol (ROUTE) Market Cap Hits $7.76 Million

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. Router Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.76 million and $416,088.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Router Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.16 or 0.00007413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00058619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.41 or 0.00232111 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $485.42 or 0.00864007 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00049399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00075093 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00031582 BTC.

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,863,138 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

Router Protocol Coin Trading

