Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,318 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Royalty Pharma worth $37,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,942,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,248,374,000 after buying an additional 6,754,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 50.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,366,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,053,000 after buying an additional 3,161,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,053,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,128,000 after buying an additional 5,321,913 shares during the period. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $338,436,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,751,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,590,000 after buying an additional 27,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

RPRX opened at $42.76 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.48.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.89 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%.

In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $5,867,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 43,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $2,034,698.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,927 shares of company stock valued at $12,596,199 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Article: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.