RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.38. RPM International posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

RPM International stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.36. The stock had a trading volume of 461,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,453. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.55. RPM International has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $763,737.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $820,716.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,828,305.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 518,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,977,000 after purchasing an additional 98,906 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 375,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,115,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 369,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,571,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in RPM International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 323,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,365,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in RPM International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 307,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,953,000 after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

