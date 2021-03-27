RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $236.17 Million

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. In the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a market capitalization of $236.17 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00058212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.90 or 0.00235896 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.28 or 0.00875035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00049131 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00075095 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00031578 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s genesis date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 710,206,676 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

