Ruler Protocol Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $328,106.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for $268.97 or 0.00478101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00058800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.51 or 0.00232155 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.93 or 0.00864426 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00050246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00075268 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00031408 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

