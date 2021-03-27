Rupiah Token Market Capitalization Hits $3.75 Million (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last week, Rupiah Token has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupiah Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rupiah Token alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00021485 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00047803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.57 or 0.00616089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00064964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00022958 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

IDRT is a token. It launched on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,774,146,176 tokens. The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupiah Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupiah Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.