Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.79

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.79 and traded as high as C$25.90. Russel Metals shares last traded at C$25.89, with a volume of 215,485 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on RUS shares. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$19.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 389.74%.

Russel Metals Company Profile (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

